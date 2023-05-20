North Lakhimpur: Amid the allegation of the nexus between police and fake gold smugglers doing the round following the death of SI Junmoni Rabha in an ‘accident’, police arrested ten persons from Bangalmora in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

Police from Biswanath and Gohpur conducted an operation against the fake gold smugglers in the Bangalmara area on Friday night and arrested ten persons for their alleged involvement in the illicit trade.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ainul Islam, Abu Khan, Anarul Islam, Anwara Begum, Nazmul Haque, Munnas Ali, Abed Ali, Tamir Ali, Mohidul Islam and Ami Hussain.

Police also seized Rs 6.60 lakh in cash, 42,000 counterfeit notes, a fake gold idol and five mobile phones from the arrested persons.

The police raids were conducted in Bangalmora, Borchola, Mohghuli, Tinithengiya, Karunabari, Pandhowa areas under Nowboicha Police Outpost and Laluk Police Station.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur SP Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa has been transferred from the district. The Officer-in-Charge of North Lakhimpur Police Station Bhaskar Kalita and Inspector-in-Charge of Nowboicha Police Outpost Sanjeeb Borah have already been closed to reserve by the authorities.

The Lakhimpur and Nagaon police came under fire after the alleged police-criminal nexus came to light following the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha.