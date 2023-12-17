Guwahati: A self-proclaimed spiritual teacher at a school affiliated with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda has been arrested for allegedly assaulting over 20 students in Seijosa in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sadhvi Devkriti, identified as the perpetrator, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh on December 17, 2023, following widespread outrage sparked by a viral video showcasing a student’s physical injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 7, 2023, at Acharyakulam School, located within an herbal garden owned by Patanjali Ayurveda.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 12 lakh seized from engineer’s residence in Barpeta

Operating for two years, the school is affiliated with the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, an institution unrecognized by the government.

The viral video of a child’s injuries ignited condemnation from various sections of people in the state.

Also Read: Bengali film “ID-My Identity” shines light on Assam’s NRC ordeal

In response, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust terminated Devkriti’s services on December 10.

Seeking justice and accountability, the All Pakke Kesang District Students Union (APKDSU) organized a protest rally in Seijosa town on December 12.

Police officials after her arrest said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act upon identifying the accused in the viral video.

A team of the Arunachal Police apprehended her in Uttar Pradesh, and she was presented in court on December 17.

Parents of the affected students have expressed deep concern for their children with many stating reluctance to send them back to Acharyakulam School.

One parent said, “My son refuses to return, fearing further abuse. He wants to attend a different school.”

An investigation is being carried out in connection with the incident.