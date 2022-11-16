GUWAHATI: A colonel of the Indian Army died in a road accident in Assam on Wednesday.

The deceased Army officer has been identified as Colonel Ramesh Rathore.

He was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Wednesday.

The army officer was posted at Shillong in Meghalaya.

The colonel met with the accident while he was on his way to his office at around 5 pm.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“A tragic news. Col Ramesh Rathore of 12 Armd Regt, posted as Col A HQ 101 Area Shillong, walking to office around 5pm was hit by a speeding Scorpio and succumbed later at the hospital,” a defence statement said.

Col Ramesh Rathore, the deceased army officer hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The last rites of the deceased colonel will take place at his native place- Ghanau Sadulpur village in the district Churu of Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Friday (November 18).

Colonel Ramesh Rathore’s son recently had joined the national defence academy (NDA).