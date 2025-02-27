Guwahati: Alan Walker, the global electronic music sensation, will kick off his highly anticipated ‘WalkerWorld India Tour’ in Guwahati on April 17, 2025.

The tour, which promises to bring his electrifying performances to more fans across India, will also make stops in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur. Guwahati fans can expect an unforgettable experience with Walker’s signature high-energy performances and stunning visuals.

Tickets for the Guwahati show will be available starting February 28, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow, with prices starting at Rs. 999/-.

Following the success of his 2024 ‘WalkerWorld India Tour’, which attracted over 1.6 lakh fans across nine cities, Walker’s return to India marks a significant expansion of his reach. This time, the 2025 tour will cover the North, South, East, and West parts of India, taking his music to cities traditionally underserved by international acts.

Karan Singh, CEO of Spacebound (the event’s organizer), expressed excitement about the growth of Walker’s fanbase in India and the opportunity to bring world-class entertainment to regions across the country. “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to making international talent accessible to all parts of India,” Singh said.

Alan Walker, best known for his hits like ‘Faded’, ‘Sing Me to Sleep’, and ‘All Falls Down’, has developed a massive following in India, with his “Walkers” fanbase growing rapidly. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of music, immersive sound, and stunning visuals as part of Walker’s 2025 India tour.

Presented by AbsolutMixers and driven by Hyundai, the ‘WalkerWorld India Tour’ is set to set new standards for international music tours in India. Fans in Guwahati and beyond can’t miss this chance to witness Alan Walker live.