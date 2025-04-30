Guwahati: AHSEC 12th result 2025: The Assam State Education Board on Wednesday announced the class 12 exam results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

The Class 12 HS result link is available at the official AHSEC websites –ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in.

In addition to the official websites, students can check their results through third-party platforms and the mobile app ‘UPOLOBDHA’. Candidates are advised to download the app from the Play Store before the results are released.

This year, 3,02,420 ASSEB students have registered for their Assam board HS exams. Moreover, this year, more female students (1,62,423) took the exams than male students (1,44,502).

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Arts Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 2,30,090

Total Candidates Appeared: 2,26,756

Total Candidates Passed: 1,83,745

Total Passed Percentage: 81.03%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Science Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 57,725

Total Candidates Appeared: 56,909

Total Candidates Passed: 48,309

Total Passed Percentage: 84.88%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Commerce Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 17,869

Total Candidates Appeared: 17,746

Total Candidates Passed: 14,584

Total Passed Percentage: 82.18%

Assam HS Result 2025: Number Of Candidates Passed In Vocational Stream

Total Candidates Applied: 1,241

Total Candidates Appeared: 1,202

Total Candidates Passed: 824

Total Passed Percentage: 68.55%

Assam HS Result 2025: Marksheet And Hardcopy

Students will have to collect the original Assam Board HS mark sheet from the schools later. This online mark sheet can only be used by students as a reference for college admission purposes. Hard copies of the Assam board Class 12 HS marksheet will not be provided to failed candidates and students appearing under the “certain subjects category”.

If any failed candidate, or a candidate taking the exam under “certain subjects category” wants to obtain the hard copy of the AHSEC Class 12 marksheet, they will have to apply at the Assam State School Education Board, Division-2, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, office separately.

Assam HS Result 2025: Re-Checking Fee And Process

For students seeking to re-check their answer scripts and obtain scanned copies of their answer scripts (for all theory papers only), the fee is Rs 500 per subject.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-checking and access the scanned copies of their answer scripts must do so through the official ASSEB (Div-II) website. The portal will open two days after the declaration of the Higher Secondary final examination results.

Assam HS Result 2024:

Last year, the AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 result was declared on May 9, 2024. The AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 exams were held between February 12 and March 13 last year.The overall pass percentage last year was 88.64 per cent. The pass percentage last year increased to 88.64 per cent from 84.96 per cent in 2023.

A total of 2,73,908 students appeared for the AHSEC HS exams 2024 out of which 2,42,794 passed the exam. Girls with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent across every stream. Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia secured the top positions across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, respectively.