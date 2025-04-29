Guwahati: Assam HS result 2025: The Assam State Education Board will announce the class 12 exam results tomorrow, April 30, 2025. You can see your results starting at 9 in the morning.

Assam education minister, Ranoj Pegu, said that the results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and other subjects will be out tomorrow at 9 AM. The school board will also say more about it soon. About 3 lakh students took these exams this year.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 final exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the following websites:

You can visit any of these sites to view your scores.

Check Your Result on the App:

There’s also a mobile app called ‘Upolobdha’ that lets you check your result. It’s free to download and works on Android phones. Just install the app from the Google Play Store, enter your roll number, and you can see your result on your screen.

You can also get your result by sending a text message (SMS).

Here’s how to check your result on the website:

How to Check Your Result on the Website:

To see your Class 12 result online, go to ahsec.assam.gov.in. Click on the “Results” section. Then, find and click the link for the Class 12 results. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Your result will appear on the screen. You can download it and print a copy for future use.

How to Check Your Result by SMS:

You can also get your result through a text message. Open the messaging app on your phone. Type a new message like this: ASSAM12<Your Roll Number>. Then send the message to 56263. You will receive your result on your phone shortly.

How to Check Your Result Using the ‘Upolobdha’ App:

If you have an Android phone, you can use the ‘Upolobdha’ app. Download it for free from the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your roll number. Tap on “Get Result” to see your marks on the screen.

Your result will show up on the screen.

To pass the exam, you need to get enough marks. If you don’t pass in one, two, or three subjects, you can take the exam again later. The school board will tell you when you can apply for this and when the exam will be.

Besides the official websites, some other websites might also show the results.

The Class 12 exams happened from February 13 to March 17, 2025. There were two times for the exams each day.