Guwahati: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known nationwide for his 2006 hit Ya Ali, passed away in Singapore on Friday at the age of 52.

The singer had travelled to the island nation to participate in the North East India Festival, but reports on how the incident occurred remain conflicting.

Festival organisers initially stated that Garg died while scuba diving after experiencing breathing difficulties.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later said India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, informed him that Garg drowned while swimming without a life jacket despite warnings from lifeguards.

Other organisers claimed the singer was on a yacht trip with members of the local Assamese community when the accident occurred. Singapore authorities confirmed that no foul play is suspected.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, Garg was one of 18 people who went on a yacht trip before entering the water.

“The High Commissioner has sent me a list of people accompanying Zubeen, which includes 11 individuals from the Assamese community living in Singapore, four members of his team, and two crew members,” Sarma said.

Garg was found floating in the sea and given CPR by lifeguards before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. Singapore authorities are reportedly questioning those who were present at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted before his body is repatriated to India.

The Assam government announced that Garg’s mortal remains will be displayed at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati for fans to pay their respects. Sarma noted that the family has entrusted the people of Assam to decide on the details of his last rites, saying, “Since Garg belongs to the people of the state, they will decide how his last rites will be conducted.”

Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited Garg’s residence in Kahilipara to offer condolences.

The North East India Festival organisers had initially said that Garg “experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead around 2.30 pm IST.” Later, festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta clarified that Garg was on a yacht trip with members of the Assamese community when the fatal accident occurred.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that police responded to a call for help at St John’s Island around 3.30 pm local time. A 52-year-old man was found unconscious and later died at the hospital. Authorities ruled out foul play.

All events related to the North East India Festival scheduled for Saturday were cancelled. Indian High Commissioner Ambule said, “The upcoming B2B Trade & Tourism Meet at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre has also been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances,” adding that speeches and celebratory events at the pre-event dinner on Friday were also called off. The festival had been organised to mark the 60th year of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism.

National leaders and artists paid tribute to the singer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg… Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him a “cultural icon” and the “Voice of Assam,” while Rahul Gandhi said, “His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Garg’s death “leaves a void that will never be filled.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described him as her “brother,” writing, “My dear brother Zubeen — Rest in Rhythm! We will miss you, your mellifluous voice and your indomitable spirit.”

Musicians including Papon, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, and Pritam, as well as actor Adil Hussain, also paid their respects.

Garg, who began singing at age three, performed in more than 40 languages and dialects. Although he gained national recognition for Ya Ali in the film Gangster, he was already a household name in Assam with albums like Anamika. His three-decade career blended folk, classical, and western influences, inspiring a generation of musicians.

Known for speaking out on political and social issues, Garg was more than a singer to his fans. Across Assam, crowds gathered outside his Guwahati residence, Jorhat college, and Golaghat in-laws’ home, mourning the loss of their beloved “Zubeen da.”