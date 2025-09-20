Assam Govt Job 2025 Charaideo Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job under Charaideo Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Charaideo under Charaideo Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Process Server in 2025.

Name of post : Process Server

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : (PB-1) Rs. 14000/- to 70000/- + GP Rs. 5200/- + other allowances

Qualification :

1) Applicant must be a graduate in any Discipline from a recognized University.

2) Applicant must have knowledge in official language of Assam

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of his/her submission of application. Relaxation as per the existing Govt. Rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled up “Application Form” along with self-attested photocopies of all

relevant testimonials regarding Age proof, Educational qualification, Caste, up to date Employment registration certificate, Experience certificate (wherever applicable) along with 02 (two) recent passport size coloured photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side.

Applicants may drop their applications in the “Drop Box” placed at the premise of office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Charaideo, Sonari

Candidates submitting their applications by post/courier should address it to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Charaideo, Sonari, Pin Code- 785690, Assam

Applicants should write their applications neatly in Block Letters using Black/Blue ball pen only.

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here