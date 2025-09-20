Assam Career 2025 Assam Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh in 2025.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of project personnel under the project entitled “A Comprehensive Proposal for Establishing a NIDAN-KENDRA under DBT-UMMID initiative at Assam Medical College & Hospital Dibrugarh, Assam” in the Genetic Lab, Department of Anatomy.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. in Life Science / Biotechnology/ Microbiology/Genetics/ Molecular Biology/

Biochemistry/ Bioinformatics with atleast one peer reviewed SCI indexed journal.

Desirable: One year Experience in the field of Biomedical Research

Salary : Rs.58000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support- IIl

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : MSc. Life Science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Genetics/ Molecular Biology/ Biochemistry/ Bioinformatics

Desirable :

1. Hands- on Experience in PCR, DNA/RNA extraction, gel electrophoresis

2. Familiarity with ELISA, FISH or basic cytogenetics

3. Experience in patient sample handling and documentation

4. Basic data entry skills and report generation

Salary : Rs.28000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th Pass in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT) with 2 years’ experience in relevant field or BSc MLT

Salary : Rs.20000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 25th September 2025. Time : 9.00 A. M onwards. Venue : Ground Floor, Department of Anatomy, tlasic Science Building, AMCH, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must fill the application form and bring all the original certificates of educational

qualification (Certificate/Statement of marks), experience certificates, etc., along with two set of Xerox of the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the Walk-in- interview.

Following self-attested required documents are to be enclosed with the application:-

a. Proof of Date of Birth

b. Educational Qualifications

c. Experience

d. CV

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here