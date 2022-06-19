GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that there is no chance of any protests related to centre’s Agnipath scheme in the state.

CM Sarma said that the Agniveers from Assam would be absorbed into the Assam police after serving their period in the Indian Army.

“Agniveers will be well-trained and disciplined during their service period in the Army. So, they will be directly recruited into Assam police, where they will be able to serve till retirement,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that as the Agniveers would be recruited into the Assam police directly, any possibility of a protest like what is being seen in other parts of the country against the Agnipath protest is not likely in Assam.

Also read: Agnipath Protests: 12 BJP leaders in Bihar given Y-category security

However, on Saturday, protests against the Agnipath scheme, launched by the centre, for short-term recruitment into the armed forces broke out in Nagaon district of Assam.

Students in Nagaon district of Assam, on Saturday, protested against the centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Terming the Agnipath scheme as a ‘bluff’, the protestors alleged that the scheme will destroy any hopes of youths of securing permanent jobs in the armed forces.