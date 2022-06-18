Patna: As protest over the Agnipath scheme continues, the Centre has decided to provide Y-category security to at least 12 BJP leaders in Bihar.

The security cover for these BJP leaders was announced that protesters resorted to violence which included burning down trains, and vandalism and also attacked a few people demanding a rollback of the army recruitment scheme.

The persons provided with the Y-category cover include state BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, both Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, BJP MLAs Haribhushan Thakur, Sanjay Saraogi, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP MLCs Ashok Agarwal and Dilip Jaiswal.

It may be mentioned that the BJP chief in Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked by an angry mob in Bettiah.

After they were attacked Jaiswal alleged that only BJP leaders were selectively being attacked by the protestors in Bihar. He also criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government stating that the on-duty police did even make an effort to prevent the mob from attacking them.

It may be mentioned that a BJP office in Nawada was also vandalised by the protesters.

The protests in Bihar had taken a very ugly turn and even train services have been disrupted due to the protesters vandalising railway property.