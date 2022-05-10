Union home minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day tour of Assam, on Tuesday, said that he is confident that the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) will soon be withdrawn from the entire state of Assam.

Amit Shah said that there has been a vast improvement in the law-and-order situation in Assam in the past few years.

“I am confident that the AFSPA will be withdrawn completely from Assam,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

Shah added: “Due to improved law-and-order situation, AFSPA has already been withdrawn from 23 districts of Assam.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said due to improved security scenario in the Northeast states, AFSPA was partially lifted in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades of insurgency.

“Over 60 percent of Assam area is now free from AFSPA,” union home minister Amit Shah further said.

Saying that the “AFSPA has always been opposed by the people”, Amit Shah said, “Peace accords have been signed with a number of militant outfits, thus ensuring peace in the state.”

“Days of militancy and violence in Assam are almost over,” the union home minister added.

“In place of AFSPA, we are now giving youths development and dream of a bright future,” Amit Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, presented the President’s Colour to the Assam police.

The President’s Colour was presented to Assam police by union home minister Amit Shah for exemplary service in the last 25 years.

The President’s Colour flag carries the map of Assam along with 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and insignia of Assam police with its motto.

Notably, Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive President’s Colour.

President’s Colour is the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exemplary service in both peace and war.