ACKHSA condemns Prasanta Chakraborty’s statement on Assam University origins

Guwahati: The All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association (ACKHSA) has strongly condemned a controversial statement made by Prasanta Chakraborty, General Secretary of Bangla Sahitya Sabha, Assam, regarding the origins of Assam University, Silchar.

During a public address at the university on May 19, Chakraborty claimed that the university was established as a result of the Assam Movement a remark that has sparked outrage across the Barak Valley.

Terming the statement “false and baseless,” ACKHSA and several individuals from civil society have expressed deep resentment, accusing Chakraborty of distorting history.

Social media platforms, too, saw a wave of criticism, with many highlighting the emotional and historical significance of the university’s establishment in 1994, following a prolonged movement by the people of the Barak Valley.

In a press briefing held at the Silchar Press Club on Friday, ACKHSA leaders stated that Chakraborty’s comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Barak Valley community. Chief adviser Rupam Nandi Purkayastha went further to allege that Chakraborty’s intent may have been to create division between the Assamese and Bengali communities.

“We suspect a sinister design behind this untruthful statement. It appears to be a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony between the two valleys,” said Purkayastha.

He issued a stern warning, demanding an unconditional apology from Chakraborty. Failure to do so, he said, would result in ACKHSA taking action to bar his entry into the Barak Valley in the future.

In contrast, Purkayastha commended Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his ongoing efforts to foster unity between the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys.

“At a time when the Chief Minister is striving to build bridges between the two regions, misleading statements like this only serve to derail that process. Such individuals are acting against the interests of society,” he added.

The controversy underscores growing concern among Barak Valley residents over attempts to misrepresent historical facts. ACKHSA reiterated that Assam University is the result of a long-standing demand by the people of the region and must be remembered and respected as such.