Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate (1) under the sponsored research project of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India – Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme of IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) entitled “Development of an Intelligent System for Weather Forecasting, Smart Farming and Information Dissemination for the Scheduled Tribe Community of Barak River Basin using Satellite Image Processing, ML and IoT” for a period of one year initially in 2025. The position of Project Associate may altogether be extended one more year based on the availability of the fund. The said position is on a temporary basis and coterminous with the project. The selected candidates also have an opportunity to be registered for PhD program in the department subject to fulfillment of the requirements.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate (1)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : M.E./M.Tech (IT/CS/ Data Science/AI/ ML)/ MCA/M.Sc (Mathematics/ Statistics with knowledge of Python Programming/AI/ML/ App Development

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25000 + HRA

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Hanbok

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd June 2025 (Tuesday). Reporting Time: 9.30 am. Interview Time: 11.30 am onwards. Venue: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Assam University, Silchar, Assam Pin: 788011. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email upon screening latest by 1st June. Please note that no TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must submit the application form duly filled in along with a complete

updated CV also (attach recent photograph) via email to [email protected]/ [email protected] on or before 31st May 2025

Candidates must submit self attested copy of the testimonials altogether at the time of interview. Original certificates and also other relevant documents must be brought at the time of the interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here