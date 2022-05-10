Guwahati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will visit Assam on Wednesday to open a party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

Sources said during his visit to the northeastern state, party MP Abhishek Banerjee will TMC’s state leadership.

The TMC is trying to make inroads in Assam and has already roped in two powerful Congress leaders of the state –Sushmita Dev and Ripun Bora.

While Sushmita Dev, the former president of All India Mahila Congress, joined the party last year, former APCC president Ripun Bora switched to the party last month.

According party insiders, the TMC is likely to field candidates in the Assam Panchayat polls to be held next year.

“We are planning to fight the panchayat polls in Assam and field candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. So, the team wants to start its propaganda two years in advance and hence Abhishek is coming to inaugurate the party headquarters in Assam,” said a TMC leader.