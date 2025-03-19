Guwahati: Ninety years ago, on March 10, 1935, a significant historical event transpired in the remote northeastern region of what was formerly British India with the premiere of the first Assamese film, ‘Joymoti’, directed by the esteemed poet, playwright, and filmmaker Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. This landmark event heralded the beginning of the Assamese film industry, which is currently celebrating its 90th year.

To commemorate this celebratory milestone, the Cultural Journalists Association of Assam, in collaboration with the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, organised a significant event titled “90 Years of Jonaki Yatra of Assamese Cinema” on March 10, 2024 at the Aideo Cinema Hall in Guwahati’s Panjabari.

The event encompassed an awards ceremony for an essay writing competition, a unique lecture programme, and the honouring of 42 Assamese filmmakers, actors, artistes, technicians, and critics who have achieved national recognition for Assamese cinema.

The celebration began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Association’s president, Bitopan Borborah, noted actress Runu Devi, and speaker Dr. Subrat Jyoti Neog, followed by Tanmoyee Bora’s Dhana Lakshmi Stotram dance.

Following the inaugural speech by Bitopan Borborah, president of the Cultural Journalists Association of Assam, awards were presented to the winners of the three categories in the essay competition associated with the event.

In the ‘A’ category, Digbijoy Dev Nath of Hatighuli MV School, Sivasagar, was awarded the first prize for his essay on the topic ‘‘An Assamese Film I Like”; Bastab Das of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, attained the second prize; and Sudhanshu Shreyam Das of Amar Sarma High School, Dergaon, Kamargaon, received the consolation prize, all presented by the noted film critic and drama director Nayan Prasad.

In the ‘B’ category, which dealt with the subject “Assamese cinema and its future in the 21st century,” the winners were Bhitali Kalita of Gopal Boro Higher Secondary School in Dispur (first place), Debashish Barua of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat (second place), and Prinakshi Palli Devi of Jhanji Higher Secondary School (third place). The nationally acclaimed actress Moloya Goswami awarded the prizes to the winners.

Apart from this, Usharani Saikia of Darrang College, Tezpur, secured first position in the category ‘C’, which dealt with the topic “New Trends in Assamese Cinema: From Padum Barua to the Present Times.” Barnil Medhi of IIMC, New Delhi, took second place, and Pratiksha Sarma of Cotton University took third. Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, presented the prizes.

Associate Professor Subrat Jyoti Neog from Tezpur University’s Assamese Department delivered an in-depth lecture entitled “Issues, Management and Criticism of Assamese Cinema in the Pre-Independence Period: Some Unanswered References.” Dr. Neog delivered an enlightening presentation on the evolution of Assamese cinema since its inception.

This was followed by a speech by Simanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, and 42 Assamese individuals who have raised the profile of the Assamese film industry nationally by winning awards, honours, and other recognitions were then felicitated.

They were veteran filmmaker Anwar Hussain, directors Jahnu Barua, Charu Kamal Hazarika, Jwngdao Bodosa, Gautam Bora, Manju Borah, Sanjeev Hazorika, Dr. Santwana Bordoloi, Sanjib Sabhapandit, Arup Manna, Hiren Bora, Suman Haripriya, Rima Das, Chandra Mudoi, Narayan Seal, Dilip Doley, Jadumoni Dutta, M Maniram Singh, Suraj Kumar Duwarah, Jaicheng Xai Dohutia, Monjul Baruah, Kripal Kalita, Kulanandini Mahanta, Biswajeet Bora, Bhaskar Hazarika, Hemanta Kumar Das, Bobby Sarma Baruah, actress Moloya Goswami, Dr Jahanara Begum, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Bhanita Das, actress-filmmaker Aimee Baruah, actors Bishnu Kharghoria, Adil Hussain, Benjamin Daimary, singer Tarali Sarma, writer-film critics Apurba Sarma, Manoj Barpujari, filmmaker-film critics Utpal Borpujari, Utpal Datta, and audiographer Mallika Das.

These personalities were recognized for their significant contributions to Assamese cinema, spanning various aspects of filmmaking and criticism.

Several prominent figures from Assam’s film and media industries attended the event, which proved to be a big success.