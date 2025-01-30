Guwahati: The Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 has unveiled the six films selected to compete in its prestigious Northeast India Competition section.

These films, showcasing the region’s diverse filmmaking talent, will be screened and judged during the festival, which runs from February 7-9, 2025.

The selected films are: Amateurs directed by Dhiraj Kashyap, Before Spring directed by Shrutismriti Changkakoti, Collage directed by Amardeep Gogoi, Ata Nirjon Duporiya directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath, Joseph’s Son directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, and Mirbeen directed by Mridul Gupta.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously reviewed the submissions to select these six outstanding films.

The Northeast India Competition section is a key component of GAFF 2025, dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the unique voices and cinematic achievements of filmmakers from the region.

The festival provides a vital platform for both emerging and established filmmakers to connect with a broader audience and gain recognition for their work.

“GAFF 2025 remains committed to its mission of showcasing the best of Asian cinema and fostering creative dialogue within the film community,” said an organizer.