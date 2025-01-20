Guwahati: The release of “Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai” in 1987 was undoubtedly a turning point in Assamese film history. The critically acclaimed movie went on to win the well-deserved National Award for Best Film (Golden Lotus) in 1988, the Grand Prix Leopard and World Ecumenical Award at the Locarno International Film Festival, and Best of Asia at the Tokyo International Film Festival, among other accolades.

Renowned actor Indra Bania, who portrayed the protagonist, won the Best Actor Award at the Locarno International Film Festival and a Special Jury Mention at the National Awards – a distinction no other Assamese actor has ever achieved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For Jahnu Barua, a young, unknown filmmaker whose unmistakable talent and singular storytelling skills fundamentally altered the perception of Assamese cinema, it was a terrific achievement. However, it was the unwavering help and support of the film’s producer, more or less the unsung hero, who placed his trust and confidence in his director, that truly enabled things to unfold as they did.

Jahnu Barua’s ability to produce award-winning festival films can be attributed in great part to Sailadhar Baruah’s generosity. Sailadhar Baruah inspired and guided Jahnu Barua to make those realistic films, eschewing populist entertainers, and taking them to a global audience. Furthermore, Sailadhar Baruah instinctively trusted his filmmaker in his artistic aspirations, providing him with all the practical tools he sought to realize his vision.

Following “Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai,” the collaboration resulted in highly acclaimed films such as “Firingoti,” “Xagoroloi Bohu Door,” “Pokhi,” “Kanikar Ramdhenu,” “Kuhkhal,” and “Tora.” The films, with their local resonance, demonstrated Baruah’s unwavering pride and enthusiasm for representing his birthplace, people, and cultural ethos to a global audience. The cherished producer-director alliance persevered through both box office triumphs and setbacks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Trust launched a film competition in 2016 to celebrate the legacy of visionary filmmaker Sailadhar Baruah, and it has expanded significantly over the past six years.

The Rudra Barua Auditorium in Jyoti Chitraban recently hosted the 7th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards (Northeast) 2024, which was attended by critics, cinema enthusiasts, celebrities, and prominent figures. The Best Film award went to “Sundarpur Chaos,” directed by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta and produced by Ramendra Kumar Chamuah, Diganta Thakuria, and Gayatri Hazarika.

The film effectively conveys the inner conflicts and perspectives of young, bright individuals while focusing on issues such as illegal immigration, encroachment on Sattra land, and broader socio-political issues in Assam.

The Best Director award was bagged by Amar Deep Gogoi for “Collage.”

The Best Director award was bagged by Amar Deep Gogoi for “Collage.” Gogoi’s film depicts a fragmentary picture of life shaped by the anarchic conditions in Assam that prevailed in the 70s and 80s. During these two decades, a considerable number of youths joined the Naxal movement, and police crackdowns were implemented in Assam.

Subsequently, in 1979, when the Assam movement to expel foreigners began, ULFA was formed. “Collage” uncovers the untold story of how the ordinary people of Assam became embroiled in all of these challenging circumstances.

The Best Screenwriter award was jointly bagged by Dhiraj Kashyap for “Amateurs” and Jhulan Krishna Mahanta for “Sundarpur Chaos.” Sourav Mahanta received the Best Music Director award for his work in the film “Sundarpur Chaos,” while Chandra Kumar Das won the Best Cinematographer award for the same film.

The experienced Debajit Gayan received the Best Sound Designer award for “Collage,” while Jhulan Krishna Mahanta bagged the Best Editor award for “Sundarpur Chaos,” and Ranjit Thakuria won the Best Art Director award for “Collage.”

Sarmistha Chakravorty shared the Best Actor (Female) award for the films “Jui Phool” .

In the acting categories, Bhaskar Mishra received the Best Actor award for his work in the film “Amateurs,” while Shibrani Kalita and Sarmistha Chakravorty shared the Best Actor (Female) award for the films “Jui Phool” and “Jiya,” respectively. Jolly Laskar and Partha Hazarika received the Jury’s Special Mention for their performances in the film “Sundarpur Chaos,” while Rajiv Kashyap received it for his music direction in “Jui Phool.”

The awards were presented by renowned filmmaker and chief guest Jahnu Barua and noted film director Charu Kamal Hazarika.

On the occasion, the state’s prominent actor and radio personality Nilu Chakravarty and noted stage and cinema actress Bina Baruwati (of “Ganga Chilanir Pakhi” fame) were presented with the Lifetime Achievement awards.

The souvenir “Cinejyoti,” which was edited by Ranjit Das, was also released during the event.