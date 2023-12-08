GUWAHATI: Nearly 29,000 constables serving with the Assam police have been promoted to the rank of Lance Naik.

A total of 28,813 Assam police constables have been promoted to the rank of Lance Naik in a single day.

Of these 28,813 Assam police constables, 21,275 are from the armed branch, while 7538 are from the unarmed branch.

Reacting to these promotions, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Today is a historic day for the Assam police.”

“These promotions are a significant step that will surely motivate our police force to work diligently towards a crime-free Assam,” said CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said that the state’s police department “would leave no stone unturned to achieve the target”.

“Grateful for addressing the long standing issue of promotions at the junior most ranks,” said Assam DGP GP Singh.