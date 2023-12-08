NEW DELHI: Former Assam chief minister and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been named by the BJP as an observer to pick the new chief minister for the state of Chhattisgarh.

The BJP has named three of its union ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Gautam as observers for picking the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

The development comes amid indications that new chief ministers for the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan may be named by the BJP over the weekend.

Notably, in the recently held assembly elections to the five states, BJP secured wins in three – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Pandey were named by the BJP as observers for the state of Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman and Asha Lakra were named for Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Assam was part of Myanmar: Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

The observers are set to travel to their respective states to oversee the meetings of newly elected MLAs, where the future chief ministers will be named.