Agartala: In an organisational meeting held at the BJP state party office in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressed unwavering confidence on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to set new records in terms of vote margin in both Lok Sabha seats of Tripura during the upcoming 2024 elections.

Addressing the gathering of Janajati leaders, including district presidents and Mandal presidents, Chief Minister Dr. Saha highlighted the party’s commitment to continuous service, emphasizing the motto “Seva hi Sangathan” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the party’s recent successes in winning three states and stressed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the organization.

The chief focus of the meeting, according to Dr. Saha, is to fortify the party in preparation for the impending Lok Sabha election. With 20 Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seats in the state, discussions revolved around formulating strategies for Janajati Morchas, District Presidents, and Mandal presidents to operate effectively at the grassroots level.

“We have initiated preparations for the Lok Sabha election well in advance. Teams of vistarak (expansionists) will be dispatched to the 20 ST reserved seats from here. I am confident that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will secure victory in the Lok Sabha, surpassing the margin of votes from the previous election,” Dr. Saha asserted.