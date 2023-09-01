GUWAHATI: Altogether 2284 Assam police commandos completed training with the Indian Army on Friday (September 01) and are now back with their respective battalions.

Of them, there are 273 women commandos and 268 sub-inspectors (SI), including 15 women SI from five special battalions.

“They were provided training on counter-insurgency operation by senior Indian Army officials at seven locations of Assam and Meghalaya,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The 40-week-long intense training has transformed the recruits into a formidable force, he said.

The training was conducted under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army’s eastern command, which planned the training routine, meticulously crafted to mould the commandos into a highly skilled and disciplined unit.

These highly trained commandos will form the ‘bedrock’ of Assam police to counter any internal security challenge.

The functions held at the culmination of training at various locations were a tribute to the months of rigorous training, unceasing efforts and support of the Indian Army who provided state-of-the-art infrastructure and instructors at various training nodes.

The culmination ceremonies included cultural performances to celebrate the achievement and hard work of all involved.

The commandos, instructors, and distinguished guests were seen engaged in conversations, sharing their stories and experiences which was a “heart-warming experience” for all present.

“This successful completion of the Assam Police Commando Battalion training also highlights the excellent coordination between the state police and the Indian Army,” Rawat said.

On December 2, 2022, then Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 4 Corps, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana had announced the commencement of the Assam police commando training by addressing the newly recruited trainees at Narangi Cantonment.

The Indian Army and the Assam police have been jointly operating against the insurgents in the state since the 90s.

These joint operations have played a major role in bringing normalcy to a very large extent in the state.