Guwahati: A high-level delegation from the US Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday met with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro in Assam’s Kokrajhar during their two-day visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The delegation, led by Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, was accompanied by Senior Political Advisor A Sukesh, Political Officer Dan Robbins and Political Consultant Tinku Roy, the Kokrajhar District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, discussions focused on potential collaborations in key sectors such as health and education, with an emphasis on supporting BTR’s development initiatives, it added.

The visit highlighted the growing interest in strengthening ties between the United States and the BTR, with a focus on promoting socio-economic development, it said.

The meeting is expected to establish a foundation for meaningful collaborations that will support the region’s long-term progress, it added.

The BTC chief expressed his pleasure at hosting the delegation.

“We are delighted to welcome Graham Mayer and his team in BTR. Their insights and discussions promise to foster meaningful partnerships for the region’s growth and progress,” Boro said.

The delegation’s itinerary included meetings with local stakeholders and visits to significant sites, including the mini spun mill and the Bodoland Silk Park Adabari, where they gained insights into BTR’s development priorities, it said.

The visit underscores the BTC government’s commitment to fostering international partnerships aligned with its vision for sustainable growth and the socio-economic advancement of the region, the statement added.