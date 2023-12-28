Guwahati: Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the resolution for Green Bodoland Mission and Child Friendly and Child Labour Free Bodoland.

Moving both resolutions in the day-long winter session of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly, BTC chief Pramod Boro explained the need to ensure environmentally sustainable development in line with the best practices and principles to ensure a green planet.

Under the Green Bodoland Mission, the House reclaimed the climate for a resilient and sustainable future in BTR.

This mission stressed mass-scale tree plantation in 2000 hectares of BTR totalling approximately 1 crore plants over two years,

It also planned for the ban of single-use plastic bags, and sustainable groundwater management for a resilient future.

The house also allocated two per cent of the SOPD Budget 2023-24 for Green Bodoland Mission.

The BTR government will commit to take all steps to achieve a child labour-free BTR, child marriage-free BTR and child exploitation and child trafficking–free BTR.

The BTR government pledged to set aside one per cent of its budget for the attainment of child rights.

These funds are meant for protecting and enhancing child rights but in particular to achieve the objectives.

The House was also informed that the services of 259 teaching and non-teaching staff of 10 venture degree colleges in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have been provincialized vide order No BTC/EDN-01/2022-23/Pt.I/39 on December 16, 2023, in partial fulfilment of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020 (Clause No. 6.3).

Boro and the executive members, all the signatory organizations, particularly, the ABSU, UBPO, former leaders of the NDFB, and BTR government have been working on realizing this need very closely with the Assam government.

The colleges are: Tamulpur College, Tamulpur; Dimakuchi College, Dimakuchi, Udalguri; Mushalpur College, Mushalpur, Baksa; Tamulpur Degree College, Barkhopa, Tamulpur; Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College, Tipkai, Kokrajhar; Borobazar College, Borobazar, Chirang; Bhergaon College, Bhergaon, Udalguri; Zamduar College, Zamduar, Kokrajhar; Koklabari Chapaguri College, Hazuwa, Baksa and Runikhata College, Runikhata, Chirang.

The services of 79 assistant professors, 65 tutors, 108 administration staff and 7 office staff as tutors will be provincialized along with the colleges.

Given the several administrative anomalies during the previous government’s rule, and to streamline proper and timely implementation of various government schemes, the overall monitoring and supervision of projects under 16 different subjects and matters were entrusted to deputy commissioners of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri vide order No BTC/BA-679/2020/46 on June 4, 2021.

The order was issued to remove challenges like lack of accountability, lack of supervision, and delay in the implementation of various schemes and programs of the Central and state and the BTR government.

As the BTR government has been in streamlining good governance and effective service delivery to citizens of BTR, the order has been withdrawn vide order No BTC/IBA-679/2020/244.

The district commissioners of the BTR districts are mandated to report to the BTR government vide Bodo Peace Accord 2020 (Clause No 4.6) which states — “Deputy Commissioners in BTAD will report to BTC chief through chief executive officer in respect of all developmental activities in their districts about the responsibilities assigned to them by BTC.”

Such a measure may be taken in the future again as and when the need is felt.

Advertisements for filling up the 1216 posts of elementary teachers will be announced shortly by the education department.

This will greatly address the shortfall of teachers in government/provincialized elementary schools.