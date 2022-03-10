DIBRUGARH: Three contenders are in a race for the post of Dibrugarh Muncipal Board (DMB) chairman.

The contenders are- Ujjal Phukan, Gautam Dutta and Saikat Patra.

Ujjal Phukan, contested from ward number 11 defeated Independent candidate Rakesh Shah with a margin of 304 votes while Saikat Patra, who contested from ward 14 defeated Independent candidate Shyamal Das with a margin of 1624 votes. Gautam Dutta won uncontested from ward number 1.

According to sources, Gautam Dutta is the preferred candidate for DMB chairman of Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan.

Phukan wants Dutta to become chairman because he had given him the ticket from ward no 1.

“Dutta is loyal to Prasanta Phukan and MLA Phukan wants his loyal to become chairman. Very soon Prasanta Phukan will place his list for the chairman of DMB. Prasanta Phukan doesn’t want Ujjal Phukan to easily become chairman because he is from Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s camp,” said a BJP source.

Sources added Saikat Patra has maintained a good relationship with everyone and he is not in any camp.

Leading citizens of Dibrugarh support him to become the DMB chairman.

A section of RSS workers is supporting Patra for the chairman post.

“It is very tough to speculate who will become the DMB chairman but we need a good chairman, who can run the DMB smoothly for five years. Last time, we have seen that the DMB run by BJP could not complete five years of term and dissolved. We need a good DMB which will work for the development of Dibrugarh town,” said a Dibrugarh resident.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday secured a thumping victory by bagging 21 seats out of 22 wards in Dibrugarh Muncipal elections.

The lonely candidate from Congrees Samsun Nahar Hussain Ahmed bagged the ward number 10 seat.