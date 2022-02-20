Guwahati: Two persons including a superintendent of tax were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Assam on charges of bribery in Morigaon.

A V&AC source said, “A complaint was received at this Directorate to the effect that Sonit Borthakur Superintendent of Taxes, Morigaon had demanded Rs 30,000 from a person for absolving him from tax liability and penalty.”

The complainant was asked to pay the bribe through a person named Rajesh Kumar Gupta who is said to be a close confidante of Sonit Borthakur.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Assam near the hospital of the complainant in Morigaon and Gupta was caught red-handed after he had collected the bribe money from the complainant.

“The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sri Rajesh Kumar Gupta at 1.27 pm on Saturday in the presence of the independent witnesses.

Accordingly, the V&AC lodge against Sonit Borthakur and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

Both were arrested immediately based on the case.

Necessary legal follow up actions are being taken.