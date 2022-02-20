UDALGURI: After Assam government announced that Bihu functions must culminate within a week, singer Zubeen Garg said that it is ‘impossible’ to finish Bihu functions in one week.

Interacting with the media on the side lines of his three-day long shoot of a song at Tangla town in Udalguri district of Assam, Zubeen Garg asserted that it is not possible for an artist to travel from Goalpara to Sibsagar within a night for performance.

“If the Assam government wants to sell the idea of completing Bihu functions within one week, it must provide helicopters to all the artists,” Zubeen Garg said.

He added: “The very idea of ending Bihu celebrations within a week is not feasible and the government decision is weird.”

Speaking on Assam government’s ‘criminalisation’ of donations, Zubeen Garg said that every social events, like Bihu, are dependent on contributions of people and the government have asserted that forceful donations are not done.