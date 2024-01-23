Guwahati: Assam Captain and all-rounder Riyan Parag has been conferred with the Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder award in domestic cricket for the season of 2022-23.

The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) on Tuesday declared the winners in a glaring ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Riyan received the prestigious award from Indian Captain Rohit Sharma.

Born on November 10, 2001, Riyan is currently the Captain of the Assam team. He has also been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has given some memorable performances in different IPL seasons.

He was selected in the India-A squad for the India U19 Challenger trophy in 2017 and became the highest run-getter in that tournament.

Riyan had a prolific run in the Ranji Trophy and he has been sublime with the bat and ball during the 2022-23 season.

Recently, Riyan smashed a 56-ball century against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter in Raipur.

His innings included 11 fours and 12 sixes, which is the fourth-fastest century among Indians in first-class cricket.

He led from the front with the bat, thumping 155 runs off just 87 balls at a strike rate of 178.16.

The previous two winners of the Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder Award for all-rounders are Babar Aparajith for 2019-20 from Tamil Nadu, and Rishi Dhawan for 2020-21 from Himachal Pradesh.