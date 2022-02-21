Guwahati: An Assam Police official was arrested by the Golaghat Police in connection with a suicide case of a 16-year-old girl in Dergaon.

The official has been identified as Pallab Saikia who has been termed to be the reason behind the suicide of the minor girl.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Dergaon accusing Saikia of harassing her both physically and mentally.

The 16-year-old girl identified as Krishangi Saikia wrote an 11-paged suicide note before killing herself.

She in the suicide note accused Saikia of abusing her physically and mentally.

She was forced to do immoral things by Pallab.

Her father claimed that she was tortured and forced to do several immoral things despite being married.

After she denied it, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Her father has requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take appropriate actions against the police official.

An FIR was been lodged at the Dergaon Police Station in connection with the case.