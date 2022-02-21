Guwahati: A man from Silchar on Monday claimed that he was robbed of Rs 20 lakh at a gunpoint in Guwahati.

The person identified as Sanjay Biswas claimed that he came in contact with two persons who claimed to have iron rods and were willing to sell them for a much cheaper rate than it was available in the market.

He said that he had talked with them on the phone and agreed to purchase the rods for a total amount of Rs 20 lakh.

Following the agreement, he came to Guwahati and the persons had allegedly asked them to come near ISBT.

From the ISBT point, he was picked up by a car and then he was taken towards Mangaldoi where they allegedly pointed by a gun and asked to hand over the cash to them.

He in order to save his life handed over the money and then the persons whom he identified as Jiban and Sakib let him go.

He then filed an FIR at the Gorchuk Police Station and the police have now initiated an investigation.