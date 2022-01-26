Guwahati Police on Wednesday arrested a suspected drug smuggler who was allegedly trying to smuggle contraband drugs through a bus in ISBT, Lokhra.

The police said that the person was trying to sneak in drugs to Mankachar through the bus.

The arrested person has been identified as Kadem Ali of Mankachar.

He was apprehended based on specific inputs from a bus in the ISBT and on searching his luggage, the police found 12 grams of drugs suspected to be heroin.

He was arrested by the Gorchuk Police.

On the same day, locals in Guwahati’s Hedayatpur arrested three youths for consuming illegal substances under a flyover.

The youth were seen moving around suspiciously and locals being alert of the situation, called on the police about the movements.

A few locals tried to ask them why they were in the area, but they tried to flee.

They were chased and caught by the people nearby.

On questioning them it was found that they were consuming illegal drugs and were handed over to the police.

They said that they buy illegal drugs from two women in the area.

A container of the drug costs them Rs 800-1500.