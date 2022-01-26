Guwahati: Additional Chief Secretary Pawan Borthakur who is probing the Kirtti Kamal Bora shooting case in Nagaon met Bora at the GMCH to record his statement.

Borthakur speaking to the media said that he would not reveal what Kirtti had told him but he said that the whole aim of an inquiry was to bring out the truth.

He said that for this, he will look into all aspects of the case.

On Thursday Borthakur is scheduled to meet the locals in Nagaon’s Kachalukhua and all the people involved in the case.

Statements of eye-witnesses and people of interest will be recorded during his visit.

The Assam Government announced that Additional Chief Secretary Pawan Barthakur will investigate the incident where a student leader, Kirtti Kamal Bora was shot by a police team in Nagaon.

Sarma further added that all aspects of the case will be looked at, and appropriate actions will be taken against people found guilty.

On Saturday evening, a youth who was the former General Secretary of Nowgong College was injured after he was shot by a police team accusing him of being involved in illegal activities.

The youth, identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora, however, said that the police tried to fame him.

He said that he was on his way home when he saw the policemen beating someone, when he inquired what was going on, the policemen had allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the ill behaviour by the police, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.

“After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”, he added.

However, Nagaon SP, Anand Mishra claimed that Bora was suspected to be involved in illegal drug trade and he was shot because he had assaulted a police officer.