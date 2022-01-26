Guwahati: An infant was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother in Barpeta’s Sarthebari on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said that the woman identified as Jaya Mandal was arrested based on a complaint by her husband Naresh Mandal.

Locals claimed that the incident took place early in the morning.

Jaya and her family of four were under a severe financial crisis and they had a hard time meeting their basic needs.

“With such conditions going on, in the morning of Wednesday, the infant was hungry and although Jaya breastfed her, she sudden locked the house from the inside leaving her other child outside”, a local said.

After she locked the door, she started to slap the infant and then all of a sudden she stabbed her multiple times with a machete.

The one and a half-year-old child died on the spot.

Locals tried to intervene but it was too late.

Her husband being broken down with the incident immediately approached the police and she was arrested.