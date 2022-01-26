Guwahati: A PhD scholar was found dead in a hostel campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Wednesday morning.

The said dead body was found by other hostellers and immediately the police were informed.

After the police investigated they identified the deceased as Prakash Kumar Arukha, a resident of Odhisa.

He was living at the Kapili Hostel on the IIT-G campus.

The deceased was a research scholar in the field of human resources and social science.

As per some reports, the room he was living in was locked from the inside for the past two days.

On noticing this, the other hostellers and security personnel broke into his room.

After that, they found him lying dead on the floor.

The police were then informed and the investigation has been launched.

The police further said that the people on the campus will be interrogated to figure out if the act was a murder, a suicide or an accident.