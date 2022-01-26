With COVID-19 still being a concern for the state, Assam on Wednesday reported only 1951 cases of the virus but the total deaths reported were 21.

As per the health department, there were only 19,803 tests done on Wednesday and of these 1951 or 9.85 per cent were positive.

Among the total reported cases, 422 were from Kamrup Metropolitan.

The recovery rate was reported at 93.79%.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that since there are almost no deaths related to the Omicron in the state, the curfew timings in the state from February 1 will be from 11 PM.

Sarma said that Omicron seems to be having a very less rate of death, the government will change the curfew timings.

He added that the rate of hospitalization is also lower than 12 per cent which is very good in terms of the status of the COVID-19 in the state.

“The government is considering some relaxations in the state with the situation being under control. But, new restrictions may be brought in if the state witnesses a severe variant of the virus or critical condition of the patients”, the CM added.