NEW DELHI: Chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga respectively – will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Assam and Mizoram chief ministers will holds discussions as part of efforts to end the decades-old border disputes between the two states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga at the Assam House in New Delhi.

The between the two chief ministers meeting is likely to start at 1 pm.

This will be the second round of chief ministerial-level talks between the two states.

Notably, discussion over resolving border issues between Assam and Mizoram have gained momentum in recent times.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6-km-long inter-state border.

Border dispute between Assam and Mizoram have been going on since 1987—the year when Mizoram attained full statehood.

The decades-old boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram accepted the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of area now falling under Assam, as its actual boundary, the Assam government said that the demarcations made under the 1933 notification was its constitution boundary.