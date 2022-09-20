GUWAHATI: Over 30,000 illegal foreigners have been deported from the state of Assam till August 31.

These deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam were based on the Assam Accord.

This was informed by Assam minister Atul Bora in the state assembly.

Atul Bora is the state minister for Assam Accord Implementation.

He said that as many as 1,48,022 illegal foreigners have been detected in Assam till August 31 this year.

Out of the 1,48,022 illegal foreigners, 31,953 were infiltrators who had entered the country before 1971 and 1,16,069 had come in the post-1971 period, Bora said.

The minister also said that a total of 30,067 illegal migrants have been deported from Assam, based on the Assam Accord till August 31 this year.

The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985.

According to the Assam Accord, anyone who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971 will be deemed a foreigner and will be deported from the state.