GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – on October 8.

This was informed by the Assam BJP in a statement.

Both the leaders will address BJP workers and leaders in Assam during a massive party meeting to be held in Guwahati.

Around 40 thousand workers and leaders of the BJP in Assam are likely to attend this meeting.

The BJP meeting will be held at the Veterinary Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP has also rubbished media reports of a possible change in leadership of the party in the state.

(More details awaited)