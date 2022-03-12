DIBRUGARH: A man was burnt alive by agitated tea garden workers on Saturday after he killed a 5-year old minor at Dholajan Tea estate under Rohmoria police output in upper Assam Dibrugarh.

The accused Sunit Tanti allegedly killed the minor Ujjal Mura by slitting his throat with a knife.

“The locals of Dholajan tea garden after knowing the incident chased Sunit Tanti for at least half kilometre and burnt him alive”, said police.

Also Read: Assam: Protest demanding high-level enquiry into the murder of a headmaster in Kokrajhar

The police said that they reached the spot as soon as possible and started an investigation.

“The situation was under control. The person set on fire was mentally unstable. We have started our investigation,” said the police.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra confirmed the incident and said they have started an inquiry into the incident.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati researchers develop new support system for exploration, drilling of oil & gas

“The minor along with other small kids playing in the compound of Sunit Tanti on Saturday, suddenly he got angry and killed the minor Ujjal Mura by slitting his throat. We have sent the bodies for postmortem”, Mishra said.