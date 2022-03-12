Kokrajhar: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Kokrajhar district committee, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Boro Somaj, Tribal Sangha and Bodo Primary Teachers’ Association staged a 2-hours sit-in-demonstration at Bodofa UN Brahma Children Park here demanding a high-level inquiry into the “inhumane” murder of the headmaster of No 918 Khumguri LP School, Berlao Berthao Brahma.

The headmaster was allegedly murdered on Thursday evening by unidentified miscreants.

The agitators shouted slogans demanding stringent punishment of culprits.

The general secretary of the ABSU, central committee Khanindra Basumatary said that the murder of headmaster Berlao Berthao Brahma has brought a sense of insecurity among the people in the locality.

He said there had been peace in the region but this incident has brought a question on the safety and security of the common masses.

He demanded stringent punishment for the culprits behind the murder.

The protestors demanded the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma who holds the Home Department portfolio to should take appropriate measures to check the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar district committee, ABSU along with other organizations expressed its deep sorrow for the killing of the headmaster.

They said late Berlao Berthao Brahma was a social activist and an innocent person but became the victim of planned murder wherein his dead body was recovered on the evening of 10 March near Sasapani rail gate under deserted in mysterious circumstances.

After the protest demonstration, the ABSU along with other organizations submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister through DC, Kokrajhar demanding a high-level enquiry into the incident.

They also urged the administration to initiate a free, fair and speedy investigation.

They also demanded capital punishment for the guilty.

On the other hand, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder case.

They have been identified as Gautam Sarkar and Abhijit Sen of Kokrajhar.

Further investigation is on.