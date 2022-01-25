A suspected drug peddler accused was nabbed by locals of Mohimari in Kamrup on the intervening night of Tuesday.

The accused person was identified as Kadam Ali of the same locality.

Locals said that they had been keeping an eye on Ali as he was involved in several illegal activities including drug trade and cow smuggling.

The locals on late Monday night tracked Kadam Ali while he was coming with two vials of suspected drugs.

Some claimed that he was on his way to deliver the drugs but Ali himself claimed that he had bought the drugs from a person named Somish Ali for consumption.

He was nabbed and handed over to the police by the VDP in the area.

He also claimed that another person named Momin Ali was involved in the illegal drug trade.

He is currently under police custody and investigation relating to him being involved in trading or peddling is on.

He has denied his involvement in peddling and have claimed that he was a consumer.