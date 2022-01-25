A 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Silchar’s Meherpur on Monday night.

As per sources, the woman was identified as Ayatul Nessa.

She had been living with her relatives in a house for a very long time.

However, on Monday night, she was alone in her house when the incident took place.

Also Read: Assam: Woman declared foreigner in 2017 regains citizenship

The lady’s nephew found the dead body lying on the floor of her room soaked in blood.

It was found that he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

Her nephew immediately informed the police about the incident.

The police on reaching the spot initiated an investigation.

It was further found that the people suspected to be behind the killing had also looted Rs 15 thousand.

Also Read: Assam: Offline classes for schools suspended indefinitely

Three persons including the woman’s nephew were detained by the police for questioning.

It was not known if the motive of the murder was a robbery or personal enmity but the investigation has been launched and as per the police, they will soon find the culprits.