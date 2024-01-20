Guwahati: While attending the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India will be free from naxalism in the next three years.

While speaking to the media, Shah was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will completely get rid of naxalism.

The Union Home Minister lauded the bravery of the SSB in fighting against naxalism and asserted that, along with the CRPF and the BSF, the SSB has equally contributed to bringing the naxal movement to an edge.

“Apart from protecting the borders of friendly countries like Nepal and Bhutan, the SSB has actively fought against the naxalities in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar,” Saha was quoted as saying.

Shah further informed that the government has released a postal stamp to mark the occasion of the 60th Raising Day.

“Today on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal, the Government of India also released a postal stamp. It will keep the SSB’s devotion to duty alive in front of the people of the country forever,” he said.

Shah said that the central government has taken several steps for the welfare of all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other organizations.