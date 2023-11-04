Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra regarding using and selling the name and image of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in crackers and allied items.

VHP president Dimbeswar Hazarika and Bajrang Dal president Abhijit Bajrangi along with their members on Saturday met Dibrugarh SP and submitted a memorandum to him urging to ensure that images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in crackers are not used.

“Diwali is one of the greatest festivals in our country. But it has come to our notice that a few businessmen of the district are engaged in selling crackers and allied items by using the name and image of Hindu Gods and Goddesses insulting and wounding the religious sentiments of Hindus which is not at all tolerable. We request the district administration to take steps and stop the illegal activities,” Hazarika said.

Abhijit Bajrangi said, “We have been opposing the misuse of our gods and goddesses everywhere. In the name of bursting crackers, crores of crackers with images of gods and goddesses are burst all over hurting the religious sentiments of the people.”