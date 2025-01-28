Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the Umrangso coal mine incident in Dima Hasao, Assam, which resulted in the deaths of several workers who became trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine on January 6.

A division bench, led by the Chief Justice, has directed the state government to submit a detailed affidavit by February 7.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident has raised questions about the government’s role in allowing illegal mining activities to continue, despite a previous Supreme Court order to halt all mining operations.

The High Court’s move has brought attention to the dangers of illegal mining in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that there was a registration of an FIR and the arrest of one individual in connection with the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, reports have also alleged the involvement of Kanika Hojai, wife of Debolal Gorlosa, the Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and their close associates in illegal coal mining activities.

The Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC), a state-owned corporation, has also come under scrutiny for issuing challans or transit passes to Kanika Hojai for mining operations without obtaining the necessary environmental clearances.

Despite the National Green Tribunal’s ban on rat-hole mining in 2014, illegal coal extraction has allegedly continued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.