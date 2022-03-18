Guwahati: The Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) of the Batadrava Education Block in Nagaon was arrested by the CID, Assam Police in the wee hours of Friday.

As per sources, the officer identified as Baharul Islam was arrested on severe allegations of corruption over the past 15 years.

He was arrested from his house in Dhing’s Rajabari area by the sleuths of the CID.

However, the police have not yet officially stated why he was arrested but there have been allegations of him being involved in gross mismanagement of funds as well as other corruption-related activities.

The arrested person has been brought to Guwahati for interrogation.