Guwahati: In a miraculous escape, a car being driven at high speed rammed a bike and lost control before hitting the divider in Sundarpur in Guwahati and turning turtle in the wee hours on Tuesday morning.

The car got totally mangled and according to Guwahati police, the accident happened at around 4.30 am in the morning.

The driver of the car escaped unhurt and the person riding the bike also survived the crash.

According to eyewitnesses the car was coming at a high speed and while trying to evade the two-wheeler it eventually hit the motorbike and then rammed into the divider at the Sundarpur area in Guwahati city.

The car was cleared from the area by the police at around 6.30 am on Tuesday morning.

The two-wheeler also received minor dents due to the accident.

It is still not clear if the driver of the car was drunk at the time of the accident.

The Assam Police has been on high alert during this festive season due to drunk driving and extra teams have been deployed to track the culprits.