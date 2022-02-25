Guwahati: A poaching accused who recently escaped from police custody was found dead near the Biswanath Ghat on Friday.

The person who was wanted for alleged rhino poaching was arrested from Kerala but after being brought to Assam, he managed to escape from the police custody on February 21.

He escaped from police custody after he according to the police was taking them to show a location where the rhino horn was being hidden.

The person identified as Asmat Ali after escaping police custody jumped into the Brahmaputra river.

He was declared an absconder by the Assam government and a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information about him.

Asmat was allegedly involved in multiple cases of poaching of rhinos in Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

He was arrested from Malappuram district in Kerala by Kerela police.

He was handed over to the Assam Police on February 16.