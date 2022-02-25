NEW DELHI: The Indian embassy in Ukraine advised all the stranded Indian nationals to print out an Indian flag and paste it prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling towards Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

It also told the Indian nationals and students to carry passports, cash, preferably dollars, for any emergency expenses, and other essentials.

The embassy has asked stranded Indians to move towards border check posts in Poland, Romania and Hungary as camps have been set up for immediate evacuation from there.

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force has been ready to airlift stranded nationals in Ukraine along with commercial aircraft. The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that India is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine as a “stakeholder”.

“We have told them that we will need provisions for airlifting. In that case, IAF can go along with commercial aircraft. All options are on the table,” he said.

He also said that India’s topmost priority is the safety and security of Indian nationals and their evacuation.