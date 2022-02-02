Dibrugarh: There road construction workers were allegedly abducted by the NSCN (K-YA) militants from Pumao in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a manhunt against the insurgent groups.

A joint operation was launched in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

According to police they were engaged in the construction of the Pumao Langkhow Road and were staying at a campsite from where the abduction took place.

Also Read: Sikkim: Bihar man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Gangtok

The persons were taken to Nyasa in Nagaland. Among the 3, one Bangphua Wangpan a resident of Langkhao village from Longding district has been released by the abductors while the other two are still in the custody of the militants.

The two are Hiren Konch (an excavator operator) and Ramasish Mahato from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The militants snatched the mobile phones and vehicle keys at the campsite, due to which the information about the kidnapping reached late on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Assam: “Stray tiger” trapped in Sonitpur

The remaining workers had to walk several kilometres to inform the police about the incident.

NSCN(K-YA) is active in the Longing district and for the past several months they have been extorting money from businessmen.

Recently, in a joint operation, many cadres of insurgents groups were arrested in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

“This is not the first time that road contractors were abducted by militants in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, many kidnappings took place in Arunachal Pradesh in but later they militants released by militants after taking extortion money,” said a police official.